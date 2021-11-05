MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after buying an additional 55,494 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 72,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 592,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 77,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,299,476. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84.

