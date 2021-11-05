MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,936 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 0.9% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $340.29. 345,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,678,814. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $347.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.38. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $959.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock worth $827,781,371 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

