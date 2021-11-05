MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,073 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 152.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,102,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,164 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,280,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,165,000 after buying an additional 2,355,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,532,000 after buying an additional 2,055,162 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,039,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,223,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,882,000 after buying an additional 1,354,704 shares in the last quarter.

VCSH stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,930. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $83.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

