MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.57. 48,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,246. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.71 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.43. The company has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 167.43%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.