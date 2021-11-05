Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,363 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.32% of M&T Bank worth $60,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in M&T Bank by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 25,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,881,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in M&T Bank by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,420,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.24.

NYSE:MTB opened at $154.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.89. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $98.08 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.91%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

