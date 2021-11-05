Millennium Management LLC Has $67.35 Million Stock Holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 2,958.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027,402 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.30% of Axonics worth $67,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Axonics by 99.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Axonics by 141.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Axonics during the first quarter worth $844,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 7.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Axonics alerts:

Shares of AXNX opened at $68.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.80 and a beta of 0.23.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The business had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Axonics’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXNX. Barclays lifted their price target on Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.