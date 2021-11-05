Millennium Management LLC Has $69.69 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 934.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318,278 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.07% of TopBuild worth $69,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in TopBuild by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 211,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,195,000 after buying an additional 64,024 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on TopBuild from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

TopBuild stock opened at $260.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $154.30 and a 12 month high of $266.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

