Millennium Management LLC Invests $67.47 Million in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,119,146 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,473,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.18% of Louisiana-Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

LPX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $66.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 101.78% and a net margin of 32.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

