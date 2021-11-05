Millennium Management LLC Purchases 86,796 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,796 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Repligen worth $60,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,947,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after purchasing an additional 166,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,698,000 after purchasing an additional 121,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total value of $1,128,802.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,953 shares in the company, valued at $28,410,312.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,834 shares of company stock worth $14,514,252 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGEN opened at $277.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.92 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $162.29 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

