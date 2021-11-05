Millennium Management LLC Raises Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 760,317 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of W. R. Berkley worth $66,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRB. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,923,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,668,000 after buying an additional 544,650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 843.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,320,000 after buying an additional 292,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,193,000 after buying an additional 291,659 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,052,000 after buying an additional 273,912 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,528,000 after buying an additional 236,701 shares during the period. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.24.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

