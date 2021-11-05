Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Bruker worth $70,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc grew its position in Bruker by 232.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 369,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,109,000 after purchasing an additional 258,571 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter valued at about $3,096,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 104.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 22.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 149.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 44,921 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.30.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR opened at $81.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.18, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.57. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $44.88 and a 12-month high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

