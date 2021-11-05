Millennium Management LLC Raises Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,969 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Jabil worth $69,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,221,000 after purchasing an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 351.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 152,067 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,938.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 36,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the second quarter valued at about $1,292,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBL opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.63 and a 12-month high of $64.46.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 17,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $1,066,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,186,014.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,650. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.22.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

