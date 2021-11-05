Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Holdings Boosted by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 1,755.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,109 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.39% of Mimecast worth $13,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,225,000 after acquiring an additional 591,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after acquiring an additional 267,353 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,848,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,075,000 after acquiring an additional 973,404 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 45.8% in the second quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,798,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,416,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,378,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 120,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIME opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $38.84 and a 52 week high of $80.00.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,720 shares of company stock valued at $15,612,134 in the last ninety days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

