Mint Club (MINT) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $17.83 million and $180,624.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00041739 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,563,648,805 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

