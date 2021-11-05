Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (mIAU) Price Tops $17.98

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust (CURRENCY:mIAU) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Gold Trust coin can now be purchased for about $17.98 or 0.00029405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored iShares Gold Trust has a market cap of $20.21 million and approximately $845.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Gold Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00083812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00083613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.11 or 0.00103219 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,464.43 or 0.07301532 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,222.56 or 1.00128952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022628 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s total supply is 1,123,878 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Gold Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Gold Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

