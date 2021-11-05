Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $50,902.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market cap of $23.36 million and $50,902.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be bought for $23.01 or 0.00037547 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00085361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00083155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.29 or 0.07261841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,220.73 or 0.99898094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022634 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,015,178 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

