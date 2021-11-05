Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY)’s stock price traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.18. 44,973 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 43,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mitsubishi Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mitsubishi Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

