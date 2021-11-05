Mizuho Increases Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $250.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Mizuho from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.18% from the stock’s previous close.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.54.

Get Synaptics alerts:

SYNA stock opened at $220.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $220.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Synaptics by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.