MKM Partners Downgrades Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) to Neutral

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) was downgraded by investment analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $130.00. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 18.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PTON. Wedbush dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.21.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $86.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -122.94 and a beta of 0.75. Peloton Interactive has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $171.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.40.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton Interactive will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.07, for a total transaction of $9,045,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,569,497.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.55, for a total value of $5,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,054 shares of company stock worth $39,772,030 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 60.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 20,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $1,829,000. Keel Point LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 8.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

