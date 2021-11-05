MKM Partners Increases Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $135.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.32% from the stock’s current price.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.43.

Shares of PZZA stock traded down $6.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.24. The company had a trading volume of 11,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,023. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day moving average is $113.01. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $76.50 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -157.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Papa John’s International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,864,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Papa John’s International by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Papa John’s International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 219,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

