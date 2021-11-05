ModiHost Trading Down 2.3% Over Last Week (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One ModiHost coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a market cap of $228,145.85 and $40,888.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ModiHost has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00244354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00096737 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (AIM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

