ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ModivCare had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. ModivCare’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MODV traded down $16.17 on Friday, reaching $158.31. 5,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,288. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.95. ModivCare has a one year low of $120.65 and a one year high of $211.94.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf acquired 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ModivCare stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.51% of ModivCare worth $12,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MODV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

