MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0068

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $693.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 237,362,103 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

