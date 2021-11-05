MonetaryUnit Price Hits $0.0067 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $1.60 million and $314.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001307 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.37 or 0.00409793 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 237,426,319 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

