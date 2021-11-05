Monetha (MTH) Price Up 4.8% This Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. One Monetha coin can now be bought for $0.0373 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Monetha has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. Monetha has a market cap of $15.01 million and $412,399.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.87 or 0.00053824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00244904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.08 or 0.00096732 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Monetha Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It was first traded on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the exchanges listed above.

