Mooncoin (MOON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $200.54 or 0.00327232 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.