More Coin (MORE) Market Capitalization Tops $117,564.91

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, More Coin has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0588 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. More Coin has a market capitalization of $117,564.91 and $679.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00244354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00096737 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

