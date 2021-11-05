Morgan Stanley Cuts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $111.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MNST. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.
NASDAQ:MNST traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.20. The stock had a trading volume of 106,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,137. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $80.51 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.84.
In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
