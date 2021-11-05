Morgan Stanley Cuts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $111.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MNST. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.80.

NASDAQ:MNST traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.20. The stock had a trading volume of 106,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,137. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $80.51 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.84.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

