Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $85,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,602 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5,600.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 74,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 130,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.04 per share, with a total value of $138,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $46.21 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $37.57 and a one year high of $61.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $51.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

