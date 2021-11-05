Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

OTCMKTS HLFFF traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.19. The stock had a trading volume of 135 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.77. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.