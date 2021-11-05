Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

HDELY stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 35,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,721. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $19.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.44.

HeidelbergCement AG engages in the production and distribution of cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western and Southern Europe; Northern and Eastern Europe-Central Asia; North America; Asia-Pacific; Africa-Eastern Mediterranean Basin, and Group Services.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.