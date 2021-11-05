Morgan Stanley Sells 19,062 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $80,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,454,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,609,000 after buying an additional 772,859 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,003,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,114,000 after buying an additional 367,602 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.2% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,234,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,409,000 after buying an additional 335,135 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,724,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,204,000 after buying an additional 478,977 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,963,000 after buying an additional 41,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. UBS Group upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

