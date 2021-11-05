Morgan Stanley Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $313.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $337.00 to $313.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRNA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.93.

Get Moderna alerts:

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $63.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,282,246. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.02. Moderna has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $89.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post 29.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,250 shares of company stock worth $148,358,275. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.