Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) PT Lowered to $303.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $307.00 to $303.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Northcoast Research lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.08.

MSI stock opened at $251.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.77. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $160.52 and a 1 year high of $254.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $242.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $775,375,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4,729.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,125 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107,143 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 10,544.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,378,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,175 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,470,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $912,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,954,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705,402 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

