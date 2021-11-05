Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorsport Games updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Motorsport Games stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. 6,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.70 million and a P/E ratio of -42.00. Motorsport Games has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.04.

MSGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Motorsport Games in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Motorsport Games from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorsport Games stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) by 87,103.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,873 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Motorsport Games worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorsport Games Company Profile

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

