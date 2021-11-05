Motus GI (MOTS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect Motus GI to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, analysts expect Motus GI to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Motus GI alerts:

NASDAQ:MOTS opened at $0.71 on Friday. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motus GI stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.11% of Motus GI worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 14.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.