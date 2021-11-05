MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 549.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 747,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632,449 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.44% of MP Materials worth $27,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MP opened at $37.04 on Friday. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 168.36 and a beta of 3.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.90.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other MP Materials news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $5,725,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $37,930,087.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

