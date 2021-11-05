Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Critical Analysis

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Perella Weinberg Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Cooper Group $2.73 billion 1.20 $305.00 million $9.27 4.70 Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mr. Cooper Group and Perella Weinberg Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Cooper Group 0 3 4 0 2.57 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 4 0 3.00

Mr. Cooper Group currently has a consensus target price of $43.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.07%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus target price of $17.17, indicating a potential upside of 27.16%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Cooper Group and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Cooper Group 39.82% 29.79% 3.81% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A 13.67% 2.89%

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio. The Originations segment provides refinance opportunities to the existing servicing customers through direct-to-consumer platform and purchases loans from originators through correspondent channel. The Xome segment offers technology and data-enhanced solutions to banks, non-banks, investment companies, and GSEs engaged in the origination, investment, servicing of mortgage loans, as well as to home buyers, home sellers, real estate professionals mortgage professionals, and real estate investors. The Corporate/Other segment comprises unallocated overhead expenses, including the costs of executive management and other corporate functions that are not directly attributable to operatin

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

