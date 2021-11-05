MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $638.14.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MSCI by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in MSCI by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $661.67 on Friday. MSCI has a 12 month low of $373.48 and a 12 month high of $669.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $634.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $566.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.62 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

