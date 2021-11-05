MVL (MVL) Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last week, MVL has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $216.61 million and $5.45 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.75 or 0.00244354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00012356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00096737 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,258,323,287 coins. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

