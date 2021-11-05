MXC (MXC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17.91 Million

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0523 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $138.20 million and $17.91 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MXC has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.21 or 0.00419516 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001263 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.87 or 0.01044448 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

