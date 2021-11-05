My DeFi Pet Trading Up 49.9% Over Last 7 Days (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00004020 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 49.9% higher against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $16.89 million and $2.64 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00083503 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00082705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00103273 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,371.13 or 1.00448156 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,456.84 or 0.07294655 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00022629 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

