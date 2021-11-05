Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $48.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Napco Security Technologies traded as high as $48.75 and last traded at $47.85, with a volume of 2048 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.32.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total value of $803,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,646,331 shares in the company, valued at $158,323,692.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $879.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $36.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 17.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

About Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

