Nasdacoin Market Capitalization Achieves $160,891.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $160,891.00 and $10,557.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 26,328,226 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

