National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.21

Shares of National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.21 and traded as high as $11.00. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 169,497 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.