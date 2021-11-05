National Bank Financial Boosts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $65.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.64.

BIP traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $59.65. 179,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,889. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.04 and its 200 day moving average is $55.48. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

