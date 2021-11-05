National Bank Financial Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$4.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CR. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday. Desjardins raised shares of Crew Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.70.

Shares of TSE CR traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.13. 1,079,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,014. The company has a market cap of C$490.09 million and a P/E ratio of -53.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Crew Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$3.58.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$68.55 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

