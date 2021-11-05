National Bank Financial Boosts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$220.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$220.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of goeasy in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$261.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$217.29.

GSY stock traded down C$2.10 during trading on Friday, hitting C$183.50. 55,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,155. goeasy has a one year low of C$78.00 and a one year high of C$218.35. The stock has a market cap of C$3.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$198.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$171.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.46, a quick ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$197.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that goeasy will post 12.4700005 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

