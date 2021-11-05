National Bank Financial Lowers Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$10.75

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$10.75 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.54.

Shares of EFX stock traded down C$1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.76. 1,220,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,071. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of C$4.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.19. The stock has a market cap of C$785.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$226.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerflex will post 0.7699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

