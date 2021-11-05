National Bank Financial Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$59.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$59.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

IGM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.00.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM stock traded up C$1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching C$51.16. The stock had a trading volume of 296,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$46.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$31.01 and a 52 week high of C$51.68. The firm has a market cap of C$12.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.18.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.98 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$843.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.2300001 EPS for the current year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.